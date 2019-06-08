Town of Summerville to open old armory building as community center in the coming weeks

The former National Guard Armory on North Hickory Street in Summerville will soon open as a new community center.

The town recently finished a $4.3 million renovation project on the armory and renamed it the Rollins Edwards Community Center at the Armory. Edwards was a Dorchester County leader and World War II veteran who died in 2017.

The center will feature a basketball court and gym that can be used as an event space, wellness center, rooms for fitness classes, outdoor spaces, classrooms, a catering kitchen, a courtyard and outdoor pavilion.

The facility manager at the community center, Pam Zanowski said the preliminary cost for yearly fitness memberships for residents will be $50. Other prices will be determined by the town next week.

“We don’t have a lot of gymnasium space, if any, you know the schools do have some things and there are some churches in town but not a true community center,” said Zanowski. “Being a resident here for over 20 years and being in parks and recreation, it’s exciting.”

Town officials say its a welcome addition to its parks department.

“People can play sports here, they can have class, they can hold meetings and events. So, we really want people to enjoy it and utilize it,” said Summerville spokesperson Mary Edwards.

The town will offer some programs at the community center. It will also allow members of the community to use it to teach classes/host events.

The facility should be open by the end of June or early July.

To learn more about the community center, contact Zanowski by sending an e-mail to pzanowski@summervillesc.gov or calling (843) 510-6012.