SUMMERVILLE S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville leaders will gather for the “historic” introduction of its drone program on September 20.

Summerville officials expect the drone program to revolutionize various aspects of the Town’s day-to-day operations. Drone technology will be utilized to enhance public safety, monitor infrastructure, support Geographic Information System (GIS) initiatives, and more.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony and live demonstration will be held at 10:00 a.m. on September 20 at the Press Box Pavilion in Gahagan Park.

Attendees will have the chance to examine case studies and speak with program officials.

The “historic” event is free and open to the public.