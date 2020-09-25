Townhome fire displaces 6 families in Summerville, Red Cross volunteers assisting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting six families after a fire damaged town homes in Summerville.

Summerville Fire and Rescue responded to the structure fire on Sunny Side Way on Thursday.

According to Summerville Town Administrator, Mary Edwards, five residences were damaged by fire, smoke, and water. She said a few of the residents were displaced as a result.

Crews were able to save two cats from one of the dwellings.

Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the families – which include 19 people – by providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.