Traffic diverted after large hole found on overpass in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Traffic has been diverted after a large hole was found on an overpass in Dorchester County.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, a lane of traffic has been temporarily closed on the Friendship Road overpass bridge over I-95 between mile markers 74 and 75 after large hole developed in the roadway.

Deputies say lane #2 has been closed to avoid damage to vehicles and so crews can make necessary repairs. They say concrete is missing and the rebar is showing.

While crews are on scene, deputies say drivers should be aware that this will be an extended issue.