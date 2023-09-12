SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – State officials have implemented an all-way stop at the intersection of Central Avenue and West Butternut Road.

According to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT), the traffic signal at Central Avenue and West Butternut Road was damaged by an electrical surge and is not functioning properly.

Officials say the intersection will function as an all-way stop while emergency repairs are made to the traffic signal.

The new traffic pattern was implemented Monday night by SCDOT.

