DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The riverside trail at Ashley River Park is expected to reopen Tuesday after heavy rainfall.

Officials with Dorchester County Parks and Recreation say the riverside trail at Ashley River Park will remain closed for cleanup on Monday.

Clean-up is expected to wrap up Monday evening. The trail will reopen on Tuesday, February 21.

The nature trail first closed on February 15 due to heavy rainwater.

This is a result of “rainwater flowing in from the upper county,” Dorchester County officials said. “All the rain from the weekend managed to make its way down to us.”

While the hiking trail is closed, the gravel path around the pond is open.