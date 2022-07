NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Family, friends, and nurses lined the halls at Trident Medical Center on Saturday to honor an organ donor.

According to Trident Medical Center, an Honor Walk was held for De’Angelo Felder on Saturday.

Felder, 40, chose to become an organ donor in honor of his father who is the recipient of a kidney transplant.

According to Sharing Hope SC, nearly 500 South Carolinians were saved through organ donations.