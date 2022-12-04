DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Medical Center will host a community anxiety and depression seminar on December 10.

According to Trident Medical Center, anxiety and depression are two of the most common behavioral health disorders.

Trident Medical Center psychiatrist Caroljane Roberson, MD will host a free seminar to discuss how Lowcountry patients cope with anxiety and depression.

The seminar is scheduled for December 10 from 11 a.m. to noon in the hospital’s cafeteria.

RSVP online or by calling (843) 797-3463.