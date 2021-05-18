Trident Tech holds ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Dorchester County campus

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Technical College held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new campus in Dorchester County on Tuesday.

The campus, which is located in the former Big Lots property in the Oakbrook area, features more than 27,000-square-feet of classroom, lab, office and flex-use space. It will also have a large student lounge and study area.

Trident Tech says two science labs will be used to provided classes like anatomy and physiology. Two other labs will be used to train HVAC technicians.

General education classes like English and psychology will be offered at the campus, along with classes in information technology.

Registration for fall classes at the Dorchester Campus will open on June 1st.

Trident Tech said it will work with its K-12 partners in Dorchester County to determine which dual credit offerings make the most sense for their populations.