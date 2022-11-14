DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in an auto-pedestrian crash along Highway 17-A in Dorchester County over the weekend.

The crash happened near Clubhouse Road on Saturday evening not far from the Colleton County line.

Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office closed the road for some time while they investigated the crash.

News 2 received a copy of the incident report Monday afternoon which revealed that a 34-year-old trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, M.D. Bevins, was named as a victim in that collision.

The report also shows an 81-year-old male as a suspect. But details about the crash remain unknown.

Deputies said the full accident report would not be released until the investigation is complete.