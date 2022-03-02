DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers are looking for information about an early morning hit-and-run in Dorchester County.

Dawn Elaine Clark-Pettis, 60, was struck and killed in the 200 block of East Third North Street in Summerville around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver was traveling on East Third North Street, hit Clark-Pettis, and drove away, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the make and model of the vehicle involved in the crash are unknown. But the car should have front end or undercarriage damage.

Map of hit-and-run provided by SCHP

Anyone who may have seen what happened or know the identity of those responsible is asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 843-953-6010 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.