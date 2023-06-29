DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) Inspector General announced two arrests Thursday connected to smuggling contraband into Lieber Correctional Institution.

According to the affidavits, Phillip Kirby (38) of Charleston was caught walking down Two Way Road on June 29 carrying a drone, drone case, and two packages wrapped in camouflage tape. The packages contained tobacco and cigar wraps, according to the SCDC.

Kirby told authorities that he was paid by an inmate to fly the packages into the prison yard.

He was charged with providing contraband to prisoners, operating a drone near a prison, and criminal conspiracy.

Emily Ford (52) of Myrtle Beach was also arrested on charges stemming from a 2021 incident during which she allegedly mailed a package of contraband via FedEx to an inmate.

The package contained “2,101 grams of tobacco, 846 grams of green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, seven [phones], two digital scales, and two ear pods.”

Ford admitted during an interview that she sent to packages at the request of an inmate.

She was charged with providing contraband to prisoners.