Two cats abandoned in shed at Dorchester Paws; shelter nearly at capacity

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday morning, two cats were found abandoned outside of the Dorchester Paws’ donation shed.

Despite many warnings, this is not the first time that Dorchester Paws has had an issue with animals being left outside of the shed. The cats were discovered by an anonymous volunteer who notified the shelter.

Once they arrived at the clinic, the cats were tested for signs of dehydration. Dorchester Paws is just glad that the cats made it out of the shed before “the heat of the day kicked in.” The cats, now named Norm and Jazz, will remain in the shelter for processing.

Dorchester Paws does accept owner surrenders for animals located in Dorchester County by appointment only. Pet food and cat litter is also provided for owners facing unexpected circumstances.

For more information, you can go to their website https://dorchesterpaws.org/programs/.

Dorchester Paws leaders say May is typically the shelter’s highest intake month out of the whole year. Their cat room is nearly completely full and they are constantly seeking fosters.

In June, Dorchester Paws will promote its “adopt-a-shelter cat month.” Animal over six months old will be available at a discounted rate of $30 and kittens will be available for half price – kittens under 6 months of age normally cost around $100 to adopt.

With the addition of Norm and Jazz, there are 181 cats and dogs on campus at Dorchester Paws out of the 185 spaces available for animals.

Berkeley Animal Center is also experiencing an influx of animals. From January 2018 to May 2018, the shelter had 1,087 animals. But during the same timeframe this year, the shelter saw 1,784 animals. Berkeley County Public Info Officer Hannah Moldenhauer told News 2 that the shelter needs people to adopt, foster, and/or donate. You can learn more about it by visiting the shelter’s Facebook page.

Another local animal shelter that is handling a large amount of animal intake, particularly kittens, is the Charleston Animal Society. Kay Hyman, the director of community engagement for the shelter, said the organization also needs more fosters and people willing to adopt. She said the shelter is waiving adoption fees for all adult cats and dogs. To learn more about Charleston Animal Society, visit its website.