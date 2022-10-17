NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Two individuals were detained and removed from Fort Dorchester High School campus on Monday following reports of a person with a weapon near campus, according to Dorchester District Two officials.

According to officials, the school was placed on a “brief secure hold” at approximately 10:30 a.m. meaning everyone was held in class and no one was allowed in or out of the building.

“Our security team immediately responded, detaining two individuals at the front of the building and removing them from the campus,” officials said. “We take all threats seriously, and it is our top priority to provide students and staff a safe school environment.”

Officials did not release any information about the individuals removed from campus.

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating.

This is a developing story. Count on 2 for updates.