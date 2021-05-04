Two dogs mauled by group of pit bulls in Summerville neighborhood

Warning: Some may find this story upsetting or disturbing

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man is mourning the loss of his dogs after police say the animals were mauled by a group of pit bulls over the weekend.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department responded to a home on Parkwood Drive after receiving a call about two dead dogs, according to an incident report.

The victim told police he had returned home to find his dogs dead on the back deck. Police say the dogs were covered in blood and had large open wounds on the backs of their necks.

A neighbor stated that he saw four grey pit bulls running down the victim’s driveway covered in blood.

Dorchester County Animal Control located the four pit bulls responsible for the attack later in the afternoon and notified their owner the dogs would be taken into custody.

The owner was given a court day for mid-May. The Animal Control Division is handling the investigation and charges.