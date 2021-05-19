Two found guilty of murder after shooting family, dog in their Summerville home

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The First Circuit Solicitor’s Office on Wednesday found two men guilty of murder, attempted murder, burglary, ill treatment of animals, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Polo Salazar and Muanah Fortune were charged in connection to a 2019 murder in which four men broke into a home in the Robynwyn community and shot two residents and their dog.

One of the victims died “after being shot in the chest multiple times.” The dog also died.

The men fled the scene and led law enforcement on a pursuit which ended in Colleton County.