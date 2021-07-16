Two men sentenced to life in prison for murder of Summerville man and dog

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Dorchester County judge on Friday sentenced Elijah Green (23) and Devonte Major (27) of Seabrook to life in prison for the January 28, 2019 murder of Joe Brown Weaver (47) and his dog.

According to Solicitor David M. Pascoe, a group of men burglarized a home in the Robynwyn neighborhood during which two men and a dog were shot.

Weaver was taken to Trident Medical Center where he died after being shot multiple times in the chest.

The group fled the scene and “led law enforcement on a pursuit through multiple counties, throwing evidence of their crimes from the windows of [their car] as they fled.”

Muanah Fortune and Polo Salazar were sentenced in May to 45 years each.

Green and Major were both found guilty of murder, attempted murder, burglary, armed robbery, ill treatment of animals, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

