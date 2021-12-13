Two new restaurants coming to Nexton Square

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville’s Nexton Square will soon welcome two new dining options.

The CODfather and Viva Chicken will be the latest additions to the retail, dining, and entertainment district.

The CODfather location in Summerville will be the second in the Lowcountry, with the original location in North Charleston. The pub serves traditional British fish n’ chips, meat pies, and sausage rolls. The Nexton location is expected to open “in the coming weeks.”

Viva Chicken is a fast-casual restaurant serving Peruvian favorites like “all-natural chicken cooked with authentic spices in hand-made ovens imported from Peru in addition to fresh salads, sandwiches, and sides.”