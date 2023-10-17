SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The driver of a U-Haul led Dorchester County deputies in a pursuit after failing to stop on Boone Hill Road last week.

The vehicle pursuit, which happened Friday, came to an end after the suspect crashed into a ditch and then took off on foot.

Tommy Howard Kennedy, 34, was apprehended by deputies with help from a K-9.

Kennedy had an outstanding arrest warrant for burglary in Berkeley County and is now facing criminal charges in Dorchester County related to the pursuit, including failure to stop for blue lights and other traffic violations.