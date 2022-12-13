DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A leading manufacturer of garbage collection vehicles announced Tuesday a multimillion-dollar expansion in Dorchester County.

Dennis Eagle, Inc., headquartered in the United Kingdom, will invest $2.1 million to expand its existing facility and create 49 new jobs.

“The company’s vehicles specialize in improving driver, passenger, and pedestrian safety through low-entry cabins and large windshields that reduce blind spots,” according to Dorchester County officials.

The existing facility produces chassis and powertrains to accommodate the growing demand.

The key for us, however, is to expand at a controlled rate, with sales, production, staff, and the supply chain all orchestrated and growing together. And Summerville is proving to be an excellent base for Dennis Eagle.” said Interim President Geoff Rigg.

Dennis Eagle, Inc is located at 104G Pinnacle Way in Summerville.

Job seekers looking for work can apply for Dennis Eagle Inc. by visiting the company’s career page.