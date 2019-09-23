UPDATE: Deputies arrest woman who attempted to enter DD2 bus with a gun

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies in Dorchester County arrested a 25-year-old woman who attempted to gain entry onto a school bus with a gun following a crash last week.

Dorchester District 2 spokeswoman Pat Raynor told News 2 there were 15 students on board the Fort Dorchester High School bus when a lady driving another vehicle said the bus hit her Thursday afternoon.

Witnesses stated the driver of that vehicle may have had a gun, but when Dorchester County deputies arrived, they searched the vehicle and could not find a weapon, Raynor said.

A man listening to police scanners told News 2 he heard a bus driver call into police saying, “somebody with a gun was following the bus and actually came up to the door of the bus when the bus had stopped,” and said he thought he ”heard one of the police officers say it was a possible case of road rage.”

Sgt. Rick Carson with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office on Monday announced the arrest of Brendysha Christian Liner of Charleston and said she has been charged with pointing and presenting a firearm, disturbing schools, and carrying a weapon (firearm) onto school property.

Brendysha Christian Liner (Photo: Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

Sgt. Carson said the incident happened the afternoon of September 19th.

The driver of the school bus stated she almost hit Liner’s car when Liner changed lanes while the bus was pulling out of a side street onto Ashley Phosphate Road.

Without the bus driver’s knowledge, Sgt. Carson said contact was made with the car causing minor damage.

The bus driver said the suspect then followed her to one of the bus stops and while attempting to let two children off the bus, Liner approached the bus with a gun in hand attempting to gain entry to the bus, according to Carson.

He said the driver drove the bus away and Liner continued to follow her.

An investigation was launched which led to the arrest warrants being obtained.

Liner was released on a $55,000 surety bond.