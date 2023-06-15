SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward for information regarding a June 8 armed robbery of a mail carrier.

The incident happened at 1940 Old Trolley Road. Witnesses saw the suspect, described as a Black man wearing black clothing and a ski mask, running down the road after the robbery.

Officers searched the surrounding areas, but the suspect was never located.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service has been working with the Summerville Police Department to identify and capture the suspect.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.