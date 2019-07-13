Utility crews working all day to repair damaged power lines on Highway 78

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Crews have been working tirelessly all day in the Carolina heat to repair damaged power lines in Summerville.

Earlier today, an eighteen-wheeler left the roadway and struck a power pole. The crash knocked the power lines over the roadway near Water Wheel Road.

The driver was not injured but was initially trapped when the active power lines fell on top of the truck.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue, South Carolina Highway Patrol and Berkeley Electric responded to the scene.

Both lanes of traffic on Highway 78 were closed to allow utility crews to install new power lines and utility poles. According to Dorchester County Spokesperson Tiffany Norton, one traffic lane has been re-opened.

Around 5:00 crews were expecting to finish up the job in a few more hours, given that rush-hour traffic didn’t slow things down too much.

No word yet if the repair is completely finished.