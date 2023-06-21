SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver crashed into a home while attempting to evade Summerville officers early Wednesday morning.

An officer with the Summerville Police Department was patrolling an area near the Earth Fare on North Main Street when they saw three vehicles enter the rear section of the businesses.

Police said two vehicles were seen entering from one direction, and a third from another.

All three vehicles immediately left the area after seeing the officer, even running two stop signs in the process.

“I know from my training that three vehicles pulling behind a closed business and fleeing upon sight of law enforcement reasonably would mean that I had interrupted a crime that was currently, recently, or about to be committed,” the officer wrote in their report.

The officer attempted a traffic stop on one of the vehicles. The driver sped off and continued to evade law enforcement while traveling on South Main Street at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.

According to the report, the vehicle pursuit came to an end when the car crashed into a home’s chimney off Pine Grove Avenue. But the man ran away from the crash.

Additional units were called in to help find the suspect.

Residents, who were not injured in the crash, told police they were in their bedroom when the incident happened and came outside to help. But when they saw the officer giving verbal commands to the suspect they decided to stay back.

Highway Patrol responded to investigate the crash. There is no word on if the suspect was arrested.