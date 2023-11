DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A stretch of I-95 south is shut down due to a vehicle fire.

The incident happened about two miles north of Exit 68 and SC Highway 61.

All southbound lanes are closed while crews respond to the scene.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office asked drivers to use caution while traveling in the area and to find an alternate route.

There is no word on any injuries.