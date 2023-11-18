DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the woman found in the retention pond near Ridgeville on Nov. 17.

Doris T. Gallardo, 85, of Eutawville, S.C. was found in a pond near the Walmart Distribution Center in Ridgeville on Friday around 7:15 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the coroner at 9:58 a.m.

Coroner Paul J. Brouthers says the autopsy conducted at MUSC determined the cause of death to be drowning and the manner of death was accidental.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.