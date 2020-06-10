VIDEO: Dorchester County deputy stops to play basketball with kids while on patrol

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office joined a game of neighborhood basketball this week.

Christian Cavanaugh, the man who recorded video of the game, which was shared with News 2, said he was sitting inside his truck when the deputy pulled up in front of the house and joined the game.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy, Cam Abell, was on patrol when he came across the game happening inside a neighborhood and decided to shoot hoops with the kids.

Cavanaugh said, “we need more Officer Cam’s, officers who want to build a relationship with our kids.”

Deputy Abell said it was an honor to play with the kids and noted some of them were ‘going to be stars’ in a few years.