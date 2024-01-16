DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An animal shelter in Dorchester County is reminding people to use good judgment when surrendering a pet.

Dorchester Paws shared a video on its Facebook page that showed a man leaving a dog tied to a pole in the shelter’s parking lot nearly a week ago. It happened during business hours while volunteers and workers were inside the shelter.

The dog, Parker, is being cared for and readied for a new life in his forever home.

While Dorchester Paws said it will always be there for the community and animals, they remind pet owners that abandoning an animal is illegal – let alone cruel. The shelter said it understands that unfortunate circumstances mean sometimes owners must give up their pets – but there is a right way to go about the process and to not leave them tied to a pole.

“We stand as a rock of support, offering solace to both humans and animals. Our commitment will remain unwavering by always providing care without judgment. It is not just a promise, but a pledge that resonates with the very core of our mission,” the shelter said.

Dorchester Paws said it was grateful that Parker is now in their care. They said their doors are always open.