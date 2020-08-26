VIDEO: Police looking for man who broke into vehicles, stole money in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Summerville are searching for a man who broke into vehicles and stole money from at least one of them.

According to a report from the Summerville Police Department, the crime happened on Evesham Drive in the Gahagan East subdivision last Saturday just before 1:00 a.m.

The victim told police he left the vehicle unlocked after unloading groceries earlier in the evening and said the suspect took approximately $30.00 in cash.

According to the report, the victim’s neighbor also had their car broken into the night before. Video from that crime can be seen in the story above which shows the suspect approach the car and use his shirt to open the door and then rummage inside.

Police hope someone will be able to identify the suspect. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Summerville Police Department.