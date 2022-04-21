DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry animal shelter is pleading with the community not to leave unwanted or rescued animals outside the shelter unattended.

Dorchester Paws released a video on Wednesday afternoon which shows a man dumping a nursing mother and her babies in the driveway.

“Instead of knocking on our door, he abandoned eight starving puppies, approximately four weeks old, and their neglected mother (covered by a sheet) in the middle of our driveway, just far enough away for his license plate to not be seen,” the shelter said.

Leaders there said the mother dog, who was not leashed to the crate of puppies, circled her litter for 10 minutes before a staff member realized she was there.

“While staff rushed to the families rescue, the momma took off into the woods teetering on-coming traffic and a life where the outcome would have been one worse than the next,” shelter leaders said.

“Dorchester Paws took in 35 animals today, on a day where our shelter was closed to the public. While our staff was participating in professional development training to improve how we could better care for animals, 35 animals needed life-saving medical attention in order to make it through the day.”

Dorchester Paws says this situation happens a “handful of times” each year.

If you do not have room for your pet, the shelter takes in owner surrenders. They also offer pet support services for those who are struggling.