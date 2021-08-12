Video: Summerville Dignity Project’s 3 C’s for Positive Police Interaction

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Summerville Dignity Project, a community-focused grassroots organization, recently released a video to Summerville Town Council identifying what it believes to be the 3 C’s for positive police interaction.

Calmness, Cooperation, and Communication are the keys to keeping the situation under control, according to the Dignity Project.

The group used “a process of values-based listening” to discuss issues such as “implicit bias, de-escalation, conflicting perceptions, and the mutual need for dignity at the core of community-police interactions.”

From the discussions, the group determined that both law enforcement personnel and community members can benefit from keeping the 3 C’s in mind.

In addition to the 3 C’s, the group developed four strategies to improve police interactions: building relationships, developing empathy, mutual education, and engaging the community.

The video presented to Town Council shows the similarities, as well as the different perspectives of police and community members through the example of a traffic stop.