

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is visiting Dorchester County on Saturday to continue his campaign in South Carolina. Ramaswamy will be a headline speaker at the Dorchester County GOP fundraiser named the Faith, Family & Freedom Dinner at the Dorchester Shrine Club.

Ramaswamy’s return comes amid Democratic Presidential Candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s visit to South Carolina. The biotech entrepreneur from Ohio has previously been campaigning in Iowa; hosting events at the Iowa state fair.

Saturday’s GOP event is sold out with roughly 300 people expected to be in attendance. The event begins at 5:30 PM.

News 2 spoke with the Dorchester County Republican Chairman, Steven Wright, ahead of his parties event on Saturday.

“Dorchester Republicans are excited to host our 3rd annual Faith Family and Freedom Dinner and this year we are even more excited to host the person who is running for president of the United States,” he said. “Vivek Rameswamey is going to be our keynote speaker this year, he is polling second place in many poles, third place in most poles. We are very excited to have somebody who is a rising star within the republican party be our keynote speaker this year,” said Wright.

News 2 spoke with the South Carolina Democratic Party and is waiting on a written statement from them regarding Ramaswamy’s arrival. News 2 also reached out to the Dorchester Democratic Party who declined an interview.