DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Volunteers in Dorchester County have collected nearly 100,000 lbs. of litter since January to “keep America beautiful.”

According to Dorchester County, the volunteers with Keep Dorchester County Beautiful have removed 98,825 lbs. of litter from 207 miles of roads in 2022.

Keep Dorchester County Beautiful is affiliated with the nationwide program ‘Keep America Beautiful.’

In 2019, the county received a $25,000 grant from Palmetto Pride for litter clean-ups. Since then, crews have collected a total of 155,225 lbs. of litter from 325 miles of roads.

“When the public sees the bright green Palmetto Pride bags along Dorchester County roads, we hope that they recognize our litter cleanup program and our goal of creating a sustainable, beautiful, and economically thriving community,” said Dorchester County Solid Waste Manager Charles Shutt.

Keep Dorchester County Beautiful partners with residents, businesses, and government agencies to collect litter and offer environmental programming.

Shutt credits the success of the campaign to partnerships with local organizations.

For more information volunteering or programming materials, contact Dorchester County Recycling and Education Coordinator, Charles Shutt at (843) 563-0070.