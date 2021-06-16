Volvo to boost electric vehicle production in South Carolina

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Volvo Cars says the company will invest $118 million into its plant in Ridgeville to build Polestar 3 electric vehicles.

The company on Wednesday announced the development involving its affiliate, Polestar Cars.

The Ridgefield plant now produces the Volvo S60 luxury sedan for U.S. and export markets.

“Production in the USA makes procurement more efficient, reduces delivery times and will even have a positive impact on the price of the Polestar 3 SUV,” says Polestar COO Dennis Nobelius. “All of this makes the brand even more competitive in the critical American sales market.”

The Polestar 3 is the third vehicle scheduled to be built at the South Carolina plant.

The company says the expansion brings the total Volvo Cars investment in South Carolina to more than $1.2 billion.