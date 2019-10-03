Voter Registration Closes For Summerville Municipal Election This Weekend

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD)- On November 5th, voters will be casting their votes for Summerville’s next mayor.

This weekend marks the deadline to register to vote in person or online.

According to the election commission, over the last two weeks, they’ve received about 500 registrations from Dorchester County voters. They also say that they are expecting to receive more and are expecting more before the end of the week.

“Five hundred doesn’t seem like a lot. In a general election cycle for presidential years, it’s most definitely not, but for a municipal election, it’s on the larger side. Typically we may only get 100-200 people registering last minute,” says Todd Billman, Director of Elections and Voter Registration.

According to Billman, 90% of registrations are coming from online or the DMV. 10% are said to come from mail-ins or locations that offer registration.

This week, voter registration will close in preparation for the election that’s a little over one month away.

“For this election, registration for in-person registration closes this Friday at 5pm and then it closed online on Sunday,” instructs Billman.

The election commission is also encouraging students to cast their votes this season if they are the legal age or about to be to vote.

“Technically you be registered. If you are 18 right now or you will be 18 on elections day, then you must register prior to that election,” says Billman.

As a reminder to voters, if you happen to pick up an absentee ballot but you prefer to vote in person, you must return that ballot before you vote.