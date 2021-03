FILE – In this file photo dated Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, a health worker prepares a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered in Fiumicino, near Rome’s international airport. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, FILE)

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Family Health Centers, Inc. on Friday is hosting a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be at the Lovely Hill Convention Center (5905 West Jim Bilton Blvd) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

People over 55, teachers, frontline essential workers, and individuals with qualifying medical conditions are eligible.