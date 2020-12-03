Walmart, S.C. Ports Authority, and Dorchester County celebrate the groundbreaking of $220 million distribution center

Dorchester County, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina elected officials, South Carolina Ports Authority, and Walmart celebrated the groundbreaking of the Ridgeville Import Distribution Center Thursday.

The distribution center will be located in Dorchester County and will create 1,000 full-time jobs.

“The ability for people in Dorchester County to have more and more opportunities every year to work in the place that they live rather than exit the community is often overlooked,” stated S.C. Senator Sean Bennett.

The $220 million project will create a cross-dock facility spanning nearly 3 million square feet and will take 14 months to build.

“Ultimately we’ll start servicing two of our regional distribution centers. When we’re full steam we’ll actually be serving about six of our regional distribution centers and about 850 Walmart’s stores and Sam’s clubs across South Carolina, across the southeastern United States,” added Executive VP of Supply Chain for Walmart Greg Smith.

Walmart, Dorchester County, South Carolina Ports Authority, and the Department of Commerce have worked together for four years to finalize the project.

“These types of projects take a long time and the uncertainty of trade tensions got a bit in the way but we’re here today due to the incredible collaboration of many partners who together made it possible for this project to be realized,” commented S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO Jim Newsome.

Once fully operational, the new distribution center is expected to increase local port volumes by approximately five percent.