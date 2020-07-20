Walmart to build $220M distribution center in Dorchester County, create more than 1,000 new jobs

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Walmart announced plans to build a $220 million distribution center in Dorchester County on Monday.

The nearly three million-square-foot facility, which would be located near Ridgeville, would bring more than 1,000 local full-time jobs to the area.

Walmart said it will take about 14 months to build, and once completed, the direct import distribution center will supply several regional distribution centers supporting approximately 850 Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs across South Carolina and further.

“At a time when job creation is so vital, and- more than ever- our customers are relying on Walmart for the essentials they need during this unprecedented time, we are excited about the impact this new facility will have on the regional economy and how it will help us better serve customers across the Southeast,” said Greg Smith, Executive Vice President of Supply Chain for Walmart, in a news release Monday. “We found a great partner in the state of South Carolina and we’re grateful for the support we received from Dorchester County, the South Carolina Ports Authority, the Department of Commerce and so many others who helped make this project a reality.”

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said the retail giant has proven to be an exemplary partner that is committed to South Carolina and its citizens.

“We couldn’t be prouder that such an important and successful company has decided to invest in our people and create even more jobs for hardworking South Carolinians,” he said. “We look forward to continuing this fruitful partnership and seeing all that it will mean to both Walmart and our state in the future.”

Gov. McMaster’s office said the Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project, and awarded Dorchester County a $5 million Set-Aside grant to assist with related project costs.

“We are tickled to welcome Walmart’s newest distribution center to western Dorchester County. A project such as this would not have been possible without the county’s long-term commitment to infrastructure improvements and our strong relationship with the S.C. Ports Authority,” said Dorchester County Council Chairman George Bailey. “We are grateful for Walmart’s faith in the county and excited for the new jobs this project will bring to our community.”

Once fully operational, the new distribution center is expected to increase local port volumes approximately five percent.

“Having this world-class company choose our market for their distribution center is the ultimate vote of confidence in S.C. Ports and in South Carolina. Walmart’s investment will create jobs for South Carolinians and boost cargo volumes at the Port of Charleston. We are experts at moving goods just-in-time for global companies. We are thrilled to partner with Walmart to further their growth and impact for years to come,” said S.C. Ports Authority President and CEO, Jim Newsome.