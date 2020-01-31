Warrants: 16-year-old fatally shot during gun deal; suspect denied bond

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – New details have been released regarding the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Summerville.

Shelton

Documents released by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office revealed shots were fired during a gun deal on Boone Hill Road earlier this week.

According to a warrant, the suspects, which included Diante Xavier Shelton, Damonte Lamonte Copeland-Remus, and two juveniles, fatally wounded 16-year-old Jaquarie Perry by discharging a firearm and striking him in the back.

Shelton and three others were arrested this week, thanks in part to tips from the community, according to Dorchester County Sheriff L.C. Knight.

A judge denied bond for Shelton early Friday morning. All four are under the age of 18, however, Shelton and Copeland-Remus are being tried as adults.