DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Several cows made a temporary escape from an educational farm in Dorchester County last week.

Fox Ridge Farm, located on campus at Ashley Ridge High School, offers students hands-on instruction in agricultural practices – and the farm includes livestock production.

Nine cows decided to break free just before the holiday weekend.

“It’s not every day that you get a frantic phone call from your fellow teacher … saying that all of the cows are out,” said Casey Attaway, one of the teachers who helps to oversee the farm. “They sure do seem pleased with themselves!”

Attaway said students came to the rescue and helped to get all the runaway cows back where they belonged.