Weapon found in bookbag at Fort Dorchester High School Tuesday

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester School District Two (DD2) officials on Tuesday confirmed that a student was removed from campus after a weapon was found in a bookbag.

According to DD2, the incident happened at Fort Dorchester High School.

The weapon was found by a security officer, who was searching the student’s bag. The officer reported the weapon to law enforcement and the student was immediately removed.

DD2 said that “there was no disruption of school operations and there was no threat to the safety of students or staff.”

Law enforcement is investigating and the student will be disciplined.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.