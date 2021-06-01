What is causing a portion of the Edisto River to dry up in the Ridgeville community?

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of the Edisto River has dried up in the Ridgeville community just a few miles downriver from Givhans Ferry State Park.

It’s a serious problem for those looking to float down the river in the coming weeks.

A sandbar has grown to the point where it is no longer passable. Water on one end is also stagnant.

“The Edisto river has a reputation – throughout our nation – from the environmental people that have read of it, the Edisto River is the longest Blackwater River in the nation,” said Albert Jacobs, who is concerned about the Edisto River blockage.

Jacobs said many of those folks have floated past his family property on the river.

“We’ve has people drift by fairly regularly, and I’m almost willing to say from all over the United States,” he said.

But no one can float by right now.

“No one can float by. Last weekend, we had a man and his wife come by in a boat commenting that he had to drag his boat, gosh, 100 yards or so, 400 yards, where there was no water- had to drag it across the sandbar,” he said.

Jacob said he believes some trees have fallen in the river and sand collected underneath them over time, which has caused the sandbar to increase in size over time.

“The river has become like this in the last two weeks, three weeks. Fairly recently. And as you can see, we’ve got stagnant water out here, it’s not good.”

News 2 has reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Dorchester County Council about the issue. We will let you know what we learn can be done to fix the issue.