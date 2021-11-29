When you can attend Summerville’s tree lighting, parade and enjoy time on the ice

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold its Christmas Tree Lighting on November 30th.

The tree lighting is part of the town’s ‘Old Time Summerville Christmas Celebration’ which runs from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The Summerville Singers will provide music prior to the ceremony and tree lighting.

Guests take (socially distant) pictures with Santa Claus at the Hutchinson Square Bandstand from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Kids can also write letters to Santa! The mailbox and letter writing station will be located on Short Central Ave. from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. “If you would like your child to receive a letter back from Santa, please include a pre-stamped, addressed envelope with your child’s letter,” town leaders said.

Summerville DREAM will host the town’s annual Christmas parade on Sunday, December 12th at 2:00 p.m. and runs for about an hour and a half to two hours.

This year’s theme is “Christmas in the Pines.”

Plus, ice skating is back! Summerville Skates is open through January 9th on S. Cedar Street.

While walk-ups are welcome, organizers say those interested in skating should pre-register online to ensure time on the ice. Click here to register or learn more about the event.