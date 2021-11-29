When you can attend Summerville’s tree lighting, parade and enjoy time on the ice

Dorchester County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Town of Summerville will hold its Christmas Tree Lighting on November 30th.

The tree lighting is part of the town’s ‘Old Time Summerville Christmas Celebration’ which runs from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The Summerville Singers will provide music prior to the ceremony and tree lighting.

Guests take (socially distant) pictures with Santa Claus at the Hutchinson Square Bandstand from 6:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Kids can also write letters to Santa! The mailbox and letter writing station will be located on Short Central Ave. from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. “If you would like your child to receive a letter back from Santa, please include a pre-stamped, addressed envelope with your child’s letter,” town leaders said.

Summerville DREAM will host the town’s annual Christmas parade on Sunday, December 12th at 2:00 p.m. and runs for about an hour and a half to two hours.

This year’s theme is “Christmas in the Pines.”

Plus, ice skating is back! Summerville Skates is open through January 9th on S. Cedar Street.

While walk-ups are welcome, organizers say those interested in skating should pre-register online to ensure time on the ice. Click here to register or learn more about the event.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES