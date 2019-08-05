Residents in White Gables asking for traffic light to prevent future collisions

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – White Gables in Summerville is home to over 700 households with more families expected to move in.

The community has just one entrance in and out that leads onto a busy road.

Residents say that there have been multiple collisions over the years – some serious – and to prevent them, they are asking the town for a traffic light.

“I’ve witnessed myself more accidents there may be more. This is one of those things that should be a safety issue for our awesome community,” said Christopher Stack, who lives in the neighborhood.

Residents like Stack believe that the problem could be corrected with a traffic signal.

“There’s not a lot of safe access in and out of the community during times of the day such as rush hour,” said Stack.

“When you’re pulling up to the road, the turning lane blocks the traffic coming from the Orangeburg side. If you’re in the turning lane and another person is turning into the community, you cannot see anything coming from the Orangeburg side,” explained White Gables resident, Bill Lambert.

According to Summerville Police, the department has investigated 20 collisions in the past five years.

While none of these collisions were fatalities, residents are still very much concerned, especially for the community’s young drivers.

“It can be concerning–especially when you are dealing with lots of young families and kids. New drivers are also a concern as they are trying to navigate the community entrance,” said Stack.

“I think just one light that can control the traffic on Central to let folks get out of White Gables, as well as the folks across the street, would be a great help,” said Lambert.

Town Leaders tell News 2 that they are well aware of the issue. At this time, there’s been no submitted formal request by residents to get a traffic light.

If you’d like to voice your concern to help improve the community of White Gables, you can click the link here.