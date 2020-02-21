Will the cold temperatures affect the freshly blooming azaleas in Summerville?

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Winter returned with a vengeance this week – what impact will it have on Dorchester County and the azaleas, many of which have started to bloom?

The Flowertown Festival will be here before you know it and one of the stars of that family-friendly festival is the beautiful azalea bushes. Recent warm weather has caused many of them to almost fully bloom.

“It kind of happens each year that sometimes they’ll come early and will get this cold snap and hopefully most of them will survive,” said Kimberly Howell, Exe. Dir., Summerville Family YMCA.

Howell says azalea bushes can be hard to predict, especially during freezing cold nights.

Ben Gibson teaches agriculture over at Ashley Ridge High School and helps the students run their Fox Ridge Farm.

“We’ve had a very warm winter; it is good in a lot of ways – crops and animals have loved being in a little more mild (weather). When it comes to things like that, you’re starting to see buds on the azaleas – but when we start getting into ice-cold freeze like that you just gonna wipe all that stuff out,” he said.

Gibson says no matter what the azaleas do, the plants they are growing in their greenhouses will be ready for students to sell during the Flowertown Festival.

They also raise goats – about 20 baby goats have been born since January.

“So, we’ll bring every one of them in this evening towards the end of the day and will put them in with some lamps and hay and straw and out of the wind and weather. We did the same thing last night because of the weather. We will bring them back out to (their) moms in the mornings and they nurse like crazy and everybody will be real happy with the reunion.”

The Flowertown Festival takes place on April 3rd and runs through the 5th.