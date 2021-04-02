With prom cancelled because of COVID-19, parents organize event for Ashley Ridge High School students

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – When Ashley Ridge High School cancelled its prom over COVID-19 concerns, parents decided to take the even into their own hands.

“It’s been tough across the board,” said Ashley Ridge parent, Doug Rogers. “Students were, or at least the first half of the year, were having to study at home in their rooms, social interaction wasn’t there.”

Events were cancelled, like one major activity – prom.

“My daughter is a junior at Ashley Ridge, my son was a senior last year, he didn’t get to go to his prom. It’s not that Ashley Ridge did anything wrong, I love the school, but they had to postpone it or reschedule it and some of the parents and I got together and said we’re just gonna make this happen regardless.”

Rogers and other parents posted about the idea on social media.

Mary Wilson, a managing partner at “The Arch” venue in Moncks Corner, say the posts and offered her venue at a big discount to the parents.

“Every year they look forward to the day they graduate, the get to go to prom and celebrate 12 years of accomplishments… and then at the last minute to tell them we’re not gonna let that happen, that’s a big blow,” she said.

“We’ve managed to get a good team together and we are tempted to put a really nice prom on for the kids. It’s a right of passage, they need to do this and it’s just something that should happen.”

The student’s unofficial prom will happen at The Arch later this month.

“We have photographers Mike Mulligan from Summerville who’s actually donating his services, and a lot of people are contributing. We still need more help to make it all work.”

Dorchester District 2 officials say while they’re not having prom, they are working on some sort of end-of-the-year events – at least for seniors.

They should have more information on that by the end of this month.