Woman killed in crash after police pursuit identified

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers says that a woman was killed in a collision after being pursued by police.

The woman was identified to be 27-year-old Kelly Rose Margolis of Summerville.

She died from injuries sustained in a car crash on Central Avenue near Dan Miler Road.

Authorities say she was being pursued by a SC Highway Patrol Trooper.

According to Brouthers, her body was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy that’s scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.