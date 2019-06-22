Woman killed in crash after police pursuit identified

Dorchester County News
Posted: / Updated:

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers says that a woman was killed in a collision after being pursued by police.

The woman was identified to be 27-year-old Kelly Rose Margolis of Summerville.

She died from injuries sustained in a car crash on Central Avenue near Dan Miler Road.

Authorities say she was being pursued by a SC Highway Patrol Trooper.

According to Brouthers, her body was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy that’s scheduled to take place on Sunday.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss