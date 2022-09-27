DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A former Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) deputy is facing a lawsuit after allegedly threatening a woman with his service weapons.

In October of 2020, while still employed as a DCSO deputy, Christopher Brooks went to speak to the assistant community manager at his Summerville apartment complex about a broken dryer in his apartment.

The assistant community manager, who filed the lawsuit, said that she told Brooks he would have to wait for the work to be completed just like all the other residents. At that point, according to the lawsuit, “Brooks told Plaintiff in the leasing office, ‘this is the kind of mood I’m in today,’ and drew his service pistol.”

In response, the woman asked Brooks if he was serious, at which point Brooks allegedly “stated ‘would you like me to start with this?’ drawing his taser and initiating the weapon causing it to audibly buzz and zap.”

The plaintiff claimed that she was afraid for her life, and Brooks “informed Plaintiff that his taser hurt just as bad and that it was a question as to whether Plaintiff would die depending on where he decided to shoot her.”

Brooks put his weapon away when another resident entered the office.

The lawsuit asserts that Brooks “used the resources and abused the power and authority of his office to harass, assault, and violate the constitutional rights of citizens, including Plaintiff, whom he took an oath to protect and serve.”

The lawsuit also names DCSO and Sheriff L.C. Knight, saying they were aware of Brooks’ propensity for such behavior and had a duty to prevent it.

Brooks was fired from DCSO, arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and found guilty of assault and battery charges.