DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A candlelight vigil will honor former Woodland High School athlete Lavel Davis Jr.

Davis was one of three football players killed during a shooting near a University of Virginia parking garage on November 13. He was a wide receiver for UVA football and played for Woodland High School in Dorchester County.

The Woodland High School Class of 2020 will host the vigil on Wednesday, November 23rd at the high school’s football stadium.

Flameless candles will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and cards will be available for those who wish to leave a note for the Davis family.

“We welcome all who wish to join us in remembering our friend, classmate, and teammate,” the school said.

Candles with a flame are not allowed inside the stadium. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m.