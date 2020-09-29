Woodlands Nature Reserve hosting ‘Drive-in The Woods’ movie nights

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Woodlands Nature Reserve (WNR) on Tuesday announced ‘Drive-in The Woods’ movie nights, beginning October 2 and running through October 31.
Every Friday and Saturday night throughout the month, WNR will run a spooky double feature: “one family friendly flick and one classic horror film for mature audiences.”
Gates open at 5:00 p.m., and there will be live music, food trucks, and vendors before each show.
The first film will begin at 7:00 p.m., and will be projected onto a 30 x 60 foot screen. The second film will follow at 9:30 p.m. Audio will be broadcast over the radio with HD and FM options.
Viewers can bring blankets, chairs, and coolers, and cars will be “strategically placed adjacent to a vacant parking space creating a private viewing area for each vehicle.”
WNR encourages viewers to wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.
Tickets — which cost $40 per car (four person limit) and $10 per additional person for one movie, and $60 per car for the double feature — allow guests to enter the property as early as 12:00 p.m. for other activities.
A limit of eight people per space will be enforced.
To continue the fun, overnight camping options are available as well.
The movie schedule is as follows:
- Friday, October 2
- 7:00 pm – Beetlejuice
- 9:30 pm – Pet Sematary (1984)
- Saturday, October 3
- 7:00 pm – Monster Squad
- 9:30 pm – Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- Friday, October 9
- 7:00 pm – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:30 pm – IT
- Saturday, October 10
- 7:00 pm – Scooby Doo (2002)
- 9:30 pm – Child’s Play
- Friday, October 16
- 7:00 pm – Monster House
- 9:30 pm – Zombieland
- Saturday, October 17
- 7:00 pm – Goosebumps II
- 9:30 pm – Get Out
- Friday, October 23
- 7:00 pm – Hotel Transylvania
- 9:30 pm – The Exorcist
- Saturday, October 24
- 7:00 pm – Corpse Bride
- 9:00 pm – Nightmare on Elm Street
- Friday, October 30
- 7:00 pm – Ghostbusters (1984)
- 9:30 pm – Halloween (2018)
- Saturday, October 31
- 7:00 pm – Ghostbusters (1989)
- 9:30 pm – Halloween (2018)