Woodlands Nature Reserve hosting ‘Drive-in The Woods’ movie nights

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Woodlands Nature Reserve (WNR) on Tuesday announced ‘Drive-in The Woods’ movie nights, beginning October 2 and running through October 31.

Every Friday and Saturday night throughout the month, WNR will run a spooky double feature: “one family friendly flick and one classic horror film for mature audiences.”

Gates open at 5:00 p.m., and there will be live music, food trucks, and vendors before each show.

The first film will begin at 7:00 p.m., and will be projected onto a 30 x 60 foot screen. The second film will follow at 9:30 p.m. Audio will be broadcast over the radio with HD and FM options.

Viewers can bring blankets, chairs, and coolers, and cars will be “strategically placed adjacent to a vacant parking space creating a private viewing area for each vehicle.”

WNR encourages viewers to wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Tickets — which cost $40 per car (four person limit) and $10 per additional person for one movie, and $60 per car for the double feature — allow guests to enter the property as early as 12:00 p.m. for other activities.

A limit of eight people per space will be enforced.

To continue the fun, overnight camping options are available as well.

The movie schedule is as follows: